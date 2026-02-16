Golfer Berna Musanabera wins car

Golfert takes First-Ever Hole-in-One Car Prize in Stanbic Match Play History

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & PHILLIP CORRY | It was a momentous occasion marked by buzz and excitement on the greens as the 2026 Stanbic Match Play Challenge qualifiers teed off at Entebbe Golf Club, delivering a historic first for Ugandan golf.

Berna Musanabera etched her name into the record books after delivering a flawless hole-in-one on the 12th hole to claim an Afrisafe-insured Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid that had been staked as the day’s grand prize. With that remarkable ace, she became not only the first female golfer but the first golfer in the history of the Stanbic Match Play series to win a hole-in-one car prize.

Teeing off at the par-three 12th, Musanabera’s shot landed cleanly on the green before a perfect sidespin carried the ball straight into the cup, igniting wild celebrations among players and spectators alike.

Speaking shortly after her triumph, an elated Musanabera said she has been actively playing golf for the past four years and could hardly believe she had set a record.

“I can’t imagine that I’m now part of history,” she said. “This shows that golf is not just a sport but also rewarding. I encourage more golfers, especially ladies, to actively participate because there are real opportunities.”

She also hailed the sponsors, particularly Stanbic Bank Uganda, for prioritising and heavily investing in golf, a commitment she said has kept the sport growing steadily.

Musanabera drove away in a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, awarded by CFAO Mobility Uganda. The fuel-efficient vehicle delivers approximately 21 kilometres per litre and comes with two years of service and a three-year warranty courtesy of Afrisafe Uganda.

A total of 246 golfers participated in the qualifier, including Stanbic Bank Chief Executive Mumba Kalifungwa and several high-profile players from across the country.

Ritah Apell, Stanbic Bank’s Head of ICT, applauded the strong turnout, noting that the bank’s continued sponsorship of golf aligns with its purpose: “Uganda is our home, we drive her growth.”

“While many are at candlelit dinners, you chose to be on the greens. That tells us something powerful, that you love this game,” Apell said. “Love is about commitment. It’s about showing up. It’s about passion. Those same values define sport, banking, and strong partnerships.”

Kwame Ejalu, Managing Director of Afrisafe Uganda, expressed delight that after 10 years of sponsoring the hole-in-one prize, the car had finally been won.

“Unlike other editions where it has always been one hole, today we increased the number because we were very intentional about giving out the car,” Ejalu said. “It is even more exciting that a woman has broken this record.”

Match play in golf differs from stroke play in that competitors battle hole by hole rather than by total score, adding layers of pressure, strategy and excitement to every swing.

Sserwano Walusimbi, Captain of Entebbe Golf Club, described the qualifier as action-packed and full of energy, noting that the competition will intensify as the series progresses.

“This is just a qualifier. As we move to round one up to the final, only the very best will remain in the race,” Walusimbi said.

He added that the tournament finale prizes have been enhanced, with the overall winner set to attend the DP World Tour in Dubai, while the runner-up will travel to Zanzibar and another top performer to Mombasa. Additional prizes will be awarded throughout the series, supported by Stanbic Bank, Uganda Airlines, CFAO Mobility and Afrisafe. “I want to congratulate Berna for writing history,” Walusimbi said.