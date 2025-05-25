GN Trybe: A Community of empowered young people launched

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reach A Hand Uganda officially launched the GN Trybe, a community of empowered young people. The launch took place on 24th May 2025 at Reach A Hand Headquarters, Lungujja Avenue.

GN Trybe, short for Generation Now Trybe, is a community for the Gen Z (1997–2012) and Gen Alpha (2013–2015).

It is a youth-centered behavioral change communication initiative designed to respond to the evolving challenges young people face today. The initiative uses bold and innovative strategies to raise awareness and reduce sexual and reproductive health risks that often limit young people’s right to quality education, mental well-being, and a healthy, empowered life.

Over 200 young people ranging from secondary school and university students to out-of-school youth attended the event, alongside teachers, school administrators, and international students from Colorado State University.

The launch was marked by a mix of engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and edutainment activities such as games and music.

The event featured the inaugural Patrons’ Conference, a forum for teachers and administrators from various educational settings (private, public, and international), representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports, and peer educators from Reach A Hand Uganda to collectively highlight issues faced by students and together come up with solutions.

This conference follows the onboarding of various schools in the country to activate RAHU Clubs (GN BEATs). There are hubs and safe spaces where students can access age-appropriate Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights information and other life skills in fun, engaging, and meaningful ways.

The theme of the conference was: “Building Empowered and Transformed Youth: Challenges and Solutions,” focusing on discussing the role of patrons in empowering young people. Patrons are responsible adults in schools most of which are teachers who oversee the activities of the GN BEATS in schools.

It highlighted practical strategies that patrons can implement to promote positive behavior among students. Given that teachers and students spend over 75% of the calendar year together in school, the development of students’ lives is significantly influenced by the interventions of schools, clubs, educators, and the broader communities around them.

In his keynote address at the Patrons’ Conference, Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach A Hand Uganda, called for a renewed commitment to guiding the next generation with empathy, relevance, and resilience.

Reflecting on the journey from early peer education initiatives to the birth of GN Trybe, he spoke passionately about the shifting dynamics of youth culture, the rise of digital influence, and the changing role of educators.

“Today’s young people no longer just need information—they need connection, mentorship, and real-life role models,” he emphasized urging educators and youth influencers to adapt to these changes by creating spaces where young people can grow not only in knowledge but in character and purpose.

Mr. Henry Semakula from the Ministry of Education and Sports outlined key policies currently in place to support youth development, with a particular focus on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) and mentorship in schools.

These include the mandatory presence of senior men and senior women teachers in every school to provide direct support to students, it’s a must for schools to have talking compounds, the establishment of formal guidance and counseling programs, and the re-entry policy that allows teenage mothers to return to school and complete their education.

Most patrons highlighted the growing emotional and behavioral challenges facing students today, including isolation, identity crises, and the effects of digital exposure.

Some of the solutions highlighted were strengthening guidance and counseling channels and creating safe spaces through student-led clubs like GN BEATs (RAHU Clubs) that provide students with mentorship, mental health awareness, and life skills development.

Furthermore, the musicians who performed at the event used their platforms to amplify messages on mental health and youth empowerment.

“There are a lot of challenges facing young people today—especially around mental health—which lead to anxiety, depression, and untold suffering,”Choosen Blood noted. “Whenever you encounter such struggles, don’t keep silent. Speak out, and seek mentorship.”

Both Daxx kartel and Ykee Benda conquered: “Young people should be bold and energetic. This is a stepping stone in your career because you’re being mentored and prepared to shape your future.”

Why the GN Trybe NOW

This community is a revision of the Get Your Mix Out Program (GYMO) by Reach A Hand Uganda, a program that was started over a decade ago in schools. The program was a behavioral change communication initiative that used innovative, strategies to create awareness and mitigate the sexual health risks among young people that would otherwise limit their right to enjoy quality education.

The program had so far reached millions of students in Uganda with youth-responsive education on critical issues like Menstrual Health Management, teenage pregnancy, drug and substance abuse, mental health, and life skills.

However, today’s youth face a new and more complex set of challenges. Technology has reshaped their learning environments, peer interactions, and even emotional well-being. Access to information is no longer the challenge filtering through misinformation is.

Empowerment alone is not enough; young people now need connections to real opportunities—for growth, mentorship, economic engagement, and leadership. GN Trybe is here to address these by offering a dynamic, modernized platform where young people can not only access life-changing knowledge, but also belong to a community that values their voice, nurtures their talent, and links them to pathways that turn potential into purpose.

GN Trybe Initiatives

GN Trybe takes the approach of engaging young people at three touchpoints, in schools, on digital and in the community (out of school).

In schools, GN BEATs (RAHU Clubs) will serve as hubs where young people can belong, be inspired, and lead. These clubs will be guided by patrons (teachers or school administrators) who will provide oversight and mentorship. Each GN BEAT will have 2 to 4 trained peer educators attached to it, responsible for coordinating club activities, facilitating peer-to-peer learning, promoting conversations around Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), mental health, and life skills, as well as organizing events, outreach activities, and campaigns within the school. Peer educators will also act as the bridge between the students and external support services, ensuring that the information shared is youth-responsive, accurate, and inclusive.

On digital platforms, GN Trybe will engage young people through The GN Plug, a podcast series that will spark real, relatable conversations around the issues that matter most to Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

Hosted by young people for young people, The GN Plug will amplify youth voices and experiences on topics such as relationships, mental health, body image, purpose, career aspirations, and more. In addition, the @GNTrybe social media pages will serve as digital hubs for engaging, youth-centered educative content—from short videos and interactive Q&As to memes that speak Gen Z’s language.

In the community, GN Trybe will actively engage out-of-school youth through localized outreach activities and targeted programs tailored to their realities and needs. These include mentorship sessions, skilling workshops, community dialogues, and health camps aimed at addressing SRHR, mental wellness, and economic empowerment.

The highlight of community engagement will be an annual GN Trybe event, a high-energy gathering at the end of each year that brings together young people from schools, communities, and the digital space. This event will serve as a convergence point to celebrate achievements, showcase youth-led innovation and talent, and foster meaningful connections between young people, mentors, and partners. It will be a space for reflection, recognition, and reigniting purpose—a true festival of youth empowerment, unity, and future-shaping dialogue.

How To Join GN Trybe

For students in high school, register to be part of the GN BEAT at your school. Then for those out of high school, register via https://gntrybe.com/. You’ll get updates about the upcoming events and activities of the Trybe, you’ll also get the opportunity to become a mentor and feature on the GN Plug podcast series.

Facts

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics census report, 2024 revealed that the country has a youthful population, with roughly half the population under 18 years old, and significant youth unemployment representing 42.6% of the young people (15-24 years) are “Not in Employment, Education or Training” (NEET).

In the same stride, the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, recorded 272,271 suicidal thoughts and attempts in the last 10 years, with children between 10 to 14 years registering the highest number of cases at 39,656, followed by 15 to 19 years (36,615 cases), and 20 to 24 years coming third with 34,697 cases. Experts attribute the causes to drug abuse, and mental health issues among the youth.