Ghana’s Jordan Ayew, football officials test positive for COVID-19

Accra, Ghana | XINHUA | Ghanaian international and Crystal Palace’s striker Jordan Ayew and two officials of the Ghanaian national team, the Black Stars, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ayew revealed his status last Sunday after he missed out on Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League.

He featured for the Black Stars in an international friendly against Mali and Qatar on Oct. 9 and 12 respectively.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a statement late last Sunday announced one team official tested positive before their game against Mali, while another technical team member tested positive before the team flew out of Turkey, but emphasized the team adhered to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The GFA ensured all FIFA COVID-19 protocols were strictly adhered to throughout the national team’s engagement and it is quite a concern that some members of the team have subsequently tested positive for the virus,” said the statement.

*********

XINHUA