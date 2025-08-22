Ghana’s Godwin Asediba named 2025 BBC News Komla Dumor Award winner as prize marks 10th anniversary

London, UK | BBC | Ghanaian journalist Godwin Asediba has been named the winner of the 2025 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. As part of the award, Godwin will spend three months working with BBC News teams across television, radio and online in London, gaining valuable experience, mentorship and other opportunities.

The award highlights the exceptional journalistic talent across Africa, and BBC News’ commitment to investing in journalism on the continent.

“The Komla Dumor Award is more than a personal milestone, it is a call to carry forward the spirit of journalism that informs, inspires and transforms. Komla’s legacy reminds us that African stories deserve to be told with depth, dignity and a fearless commitment to truth. This recognition strengthens my resolve to shine a light on issues that matter and to amplify the voices that too often go unheard,” said Godwin Asediba.

Established in 2015, the Komla Dumor Award honours the legacy of Ghanaian broadcaster and BBC journalist, Komla Dumor, known for his exceptional storytelling and commitment to authentically representing and reporting on African stories. The award seeks to recognise and further support outstanding African journalists across the continent.

The judges were impressed by Godwin’s incredible investigative work to date, and his unwavering belief in journalism’s integrity.

Godwin Asediba is an investigative journalist, producer and news anchor with TV3 and 3FM, and writes for 3news.com under Media General, one of Ghana’s leading media organisations. He pitches and develops story ideas, produces documentary films and feature stories, and works in the field creating in-depth investigative and human-interest reports that expose injustice and amplify the voices of marginalised communities. His journalism focuses on development and public-interest storytelling, with a strong emphasis on public health, education, labour rights, social protection and environmental issues, work that has gained both national and international attention.

Alice Muthengi, Komla Dumor Award Director said: “One of the most gratifying aspects of this journey has been witnessing the genuine joy and astonishment on the faces of the winners upon learning of their success. Over the years, the BBC News Komla Dumor Award has consistently attracted a remarkable calibre of journalistic talent. It has been deeply rewarding to see the prestige the award has garnered over the past decade, and to play a role in amplifying the voices and work of outstanding African journalists to a broader international audience.”

The Komla Dumor Award has several successful alumni including:

Waihiga Mwaura , lead presenter for BBC News’ current affairs show, Focus on Africa

, lead presenter for BBC News’ current affairs show, Focus on Africa Nancy Kacungira , presenter for BBC News

, presenter for BBC News Victoria Rubadiri , correspondent for CNN International’s Connecting Africa

, correspondent for CNN International’s Connecting Africa Solomon Serwanjja , executive director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism

, executive director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism Paa Kwesi Asare , journalist and anchor at Ghanaian broadcaster TV3

, journalist and anchor at Ghanaian broadcaster TV3 Rukia Bulle, journalist for Kenyan broadcaster NTV.

“Over the past decade, the Komla Dumor Award has helped nurture some of Africa’s most talented journalists. It’s been a privilege to watch them grow and make a lasting impact, both at the BBC and beyond. This 10th anniversary stands as a powerful testament to Komla Dumor’s enduring legacy: his passion for bold, authentic storytelling and championing African voices lives on. I’m delighted to welcome this year’s winner and deeply grateful to our BBC teams who have made this award possible every year,” said Juliet Njeri, Regional Director for Africa.