Ghana to promote EV use among gov’t officials

ACCRA, GHANA | Xinhua | The Ghanaian government has announced that it plans to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) for ministers and heads of public institutions to help curb carbon emissions.

During a public briefing on Wednesday, John Abdulai Jinapor, minister for energy and green transition, said that the transition toward EVs will modernize government transport fleets and set the tone for a national shift toward cleaner and cost-efficient energy use in transportation.

The government will roll out additional fleets for the heads of other departments and agencies in the public sector, Jinapor said.

He said the shift to EVs would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut transport expenses in the long term, and position Ghana as a leader in sustainable transportation.

The shift is in line with Ghana’s commitment to the global climate action agenda, which encourages the adoption of renewable energy in all sectors, the minister said.

Earlier, the government announced the scrapping of fuel allocations and fuel allowances for political appointees. ■