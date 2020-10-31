Ghana names squad for AFCON qualifiers against Sudan

Accra, Ghana | XINHUA | Ghana national football team head coach Charles Akonnor has named his squad for his side’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan next month.

Among the returnees include Mubarak Wakasu, of Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League, Harrison Afful of U.S. side Columbus Crew, and Chelsea’s Baba Rahman.

Akonnor also gave a first call-up to 19-year-old Jamie Leweling, who plays for Greuther Furth in Germany.

The Black Stars will host Sudan in Ghana’s western city of Cape Coast in the first fixture on November, 12 before traveling for the return leg a few days later in Sudan.

Ghana currently leads AFCON 2022 qualifying Group C with six points, after securing maximum points from its opening two games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

