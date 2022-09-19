GHANA: 140 students receive Chinese ambassador scholarships

Cape Coast, Ghana | Xinhua | A total of 140 Ghanaian students were awarded Friday the Chinese ambassador scholarships for their excellence in Chinese study in a ceremony at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun voiced hope the scholarships will help Ghanaian students at all levels excel in their study of the Chinese language.

“As China became the second largest economy in the world, learning Chinese helps you not only better understand China but also share China’s development dividends and realize your dreams,” he said.

Lu assured the students that the Chinese embassy is ready to provide assistance to Ghanaians who wish to study in China.

Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the UCC Vice Chancellor, said the significance of the Chinese language has been growing.

“Chinese language provides the keys to unlock the door to a world of opportunities. There are numerous employment opportunities in the growing number of Chinese enterprises in Ghana,” he said, urging the awardees and other students to take the Chinese courses seriously in order to be globally competitive.

Hamed Dizatu, a UCC student and awardee, told Xinhua that she has overcome lots of difficulties in her pursuit of language proficiency.

“This award means a lot to me and it was motivating to know that I am not studying in vain,” she said. ■