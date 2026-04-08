Ggaba Killings: Suspect remanded to Luzira Prison

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The suspect in the Ggaba Daycare Centre killings, Christopher Okello Onyum, a 39-year-old, has been remanded to Luzira prison.

Okello, wearing faded blue jeans and a white and red striped jacket, appeared unshaken as he was brought before the court. Unlike other suspects who usually covered their faces when facing journalists, he seemed to pose as journalists clicked their cameras to capture his face.

Prosecution alleges he killed four toddlers with malice aforethought at GGaba Early Childhood Development Centre on April 2, 2026: Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenoroth, Sseruynage Ignatius, and Odeke Rayan.

The suspect has appeared before Grade One Magistrate Idah Nanjala for formal communication of charges. He has, however, been barred from pleading to the capital offences of murder, which are tried by only the High Court.

The magistrate informed Okello of his rights, including state-funded legal aid and bail application rights. Prosecutors Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza said police inquiries are almost complete; Okello returns to court Wednesday at 3 PM.

Earlier in the morning, he had appeared before the Makindye Chief Magistrates’ Court to record a confession statement, but he declined.

He was driven back to court around 4:00 pm amidst tight security for formal communication of the charges.

While at court, fellow suspects in holding cells have refused to be bundled together with Okello, prompting prison authorities to lock him in a waiting prison bus.

The situation escalated as some members of the public who had come to attend other court sessions joined in the attempt to assault him.

Security officers, including police and prison warders, swiftly intervened and rushed Okello out of the court premises to a waiting vehicle to ensure his safety.

Okello faces four counts of murder contrary to Sections 171 and 172 of the Penal Code Act.

He was arrested last Thursday after attacking Ggaba Early Childhood Development Center, to which he allegedly gained access while pretending to be a parent seeking admission. He reportedly paid 180,000 shillings and gained access to the premises.

The suspect was rescued by joint police and army forces that used bullets and teargas to disperse the angry community.

On Monday, police also acknowledged investigating other murder links of the suspect, allegedly committed in 2019, before he left the country.

A video circulating on social media shows a woman claiming her one-year-old son was murdered by the suspect; case file 003/19 reportedly missing at CID.