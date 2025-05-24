Gen Saleh assures EU diplomats over Muhoozi’s threats

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), Gen Salim Saleh, has assured European Union diplomats in Uganda of safety amidst alleged threats against them by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

A team of European Union (EU) member state Ambassadors, led by the EU Ambassador to Uganda, Jan Sadek, told Gen Saleh that Gen Muhoozi, in one of his controversial posts on X-platform (former Twitter), had threatened “to take us to his basement.”

The diplomats visited Gen Saleh to understand whether Northern Uganda could be part of the country’s future potential, how he sees the political development in Northern Uganda, but also at the national stage ahead of the 2026 general elections. Their visit to the region was also to monitor key EU funded development projects.

Sadek however highlighted that the political atmosphere was already polarized and particularly stressed the growing treats coming from the CDF through his posts on social media that targeted the EU Members State Ambassadors.

Gen Saleh howeve,r downplayed the threats against the EU diplomats describing Gen Muhoozi as a “nice guy” and “not really a big issue”.

He admitted that the CDF at one point Gen Muhoozi attempted to threaten the Uganda Human Rights Commission Boss Miriam Fauzat Wangadya after she demanded the release of Eddie Mutwe, the Chief Body Guard of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party President Robert Bobi Wine from Gen Muhoozi’s basement.

Gen Saleh described Gen Muhoozi as a GEN Z soldier (people born between 1996 and 2010) and the only CDF who didn’t come from the National Resistance Army, the Uganda Liberation Army and the Uganda Army, citing the UPDF was created in 1995.

During the engagement, Sadek highlighted that Gen Muhoozi’s threatening tweets had created security threats not only to the EU diplomats but also to the wider aspect of security brutality against the opposition.

Gen Saleh, however, assured the delegates that “We shall get him (Muhoozi) on board, we shall mobilise him if it has offended you”

Gen Saleh also pledged to give the EU diplomats an insight into the mechanism they are working on to address the abuses, arguing that what is happening started in 2018, but the mechanism they created to curb it was never supported at the time.

The meeting which had initially started off peacefully turned chaotic after Gen Saleh offered veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda to defend Gen Muhoozi, being the spokesperson of the Patriotic League Uganda (PLU) a movement created by Gen Muhoozi.

Mwenda, however, wasted no time in faulting the Ambassadors for meddling in the internal affairs of Uganda.

“I think Western ambassadors, whether in Uganda, have systems of governance in their countries which they consider to be superior and universal,” he said.

Mwenda also alleged that the Opposition party NUP, wasn’t organising for an election but planning for an insurrection instead.

“…And that’s what they’re trying to do, to organise militarily, to organise, not for an election, but for an insurrection. Election is an opportunity to stimulate and precipitate an insurrection, that’s how they see politics,” said Mwenda.

Adding “they want a uniform. They send people to Kenya. They send people to Congo. They practice military drills. Intelligence has all this information.”

But David Pulkol, the former Director of External Security Organisation (ESO), differed on the matter, arguing that the office of the CDF is a high office in which it should be used to unite Ugandans, but not torture them and oppress them.

“The moment you enter such a high office, you must put your shoes there, you must dust the mud from your feet because you are going to the office which governs the entire country. Remember the UPDF is a strong pillar on which our country is depending, it’s the one which unites all of us”

He added that “Even if it is our struggle, we have no right to oppress our people, to torture them”

Pulkol explained that the CDF office is the pillar of the state, and “You must be careful how you conduct yourself, because you unify everyone else. Why didn’t any other CDF do the same?”

The EU delegates yesterday pointed out that the conduct of the CDF was already a huge reputational damage to Uganda as a nation and called on the government to work on it.

***

URN