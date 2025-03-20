Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba jets into Kigali for high-level talks

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda.

Gen Kainerugaba is scheduled to hold discussions with senior leaders of the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) and meet with Rwandan President H.E. Paul Kagame.

The Ugandan General’s visit coincides with tensions in the region, particularly in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

This visit marks Gen Kainerugaba’s second trip to Kigali in recent months, following his attendance at President Kagame’s inauguration ceremony in August of last year.

Upon his arrival in Kigali on Thursday afternoon, Gen Kainerugaba was received by his Rwandan counterpart, Gen Mubarak Muganga, alongside other high-ranking RDF officials.

Gen Kainerugaba is accompanied by the UPDF Joint Staff – Legal Brig Gen Asingura Kagoro and veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda.

During his last visit, Gen Kainerugaba held talks with Rwandan President Paul and visited the RDF headquarters where he held talks with his counterpart.

In addition to diplomatic engagements, Gen Kainerugaba, who also serves as Uganda’s Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations, is expected to tour select military installations and engage with RDF personnel.

His visit highlights the ongoing efforts to solidify collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations’ armed forces.

Gen Kainerugaba has been widely recognised for his pivotal role in resolving the recent standoff between Uganda and Rwanda, which had strained economic activities and restricted cross-border movement.

His efforts have contributed to ending tensions and restoring the historically close ties between the two nations, which share deep cultural, familial, and geographical connections.

These high-profile visits are aimed at further consolidating peace and cooperation between Uganda and Rwanda.

SOURCE: UPDF media