GEN JEJE ODONGO: Buganda is not being targeted

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Internal Affairs Gen. Jeje Odongo has told parliament that government cannot trace 31 of the 44 who have allegedly been kidnapped in the country in the past month.

He said seven of the cases he has investigated were not kidnapped but formally arrested for aiding and abetting terrorism. He reassured the country that Buganda is not being targeted, as MPs were alleging on the floor of parliament.

“So far we have 44 cases of alleged kidnap. Seven were arrested, charged and are on bail. Four were arrested, 11 resurfaced after three days and a one Kiwanuka Fred who was allegedly abandoned in Busunju. 31 people are however yet to be traced as investigations continue,” Odongo said in his statement to parliament Thursday on the alleged kidnaps and human rights violations during elections.

He added that, ” I appeal to the public to report these alleged incidents of kidnap to Police. We undertake to investigate each and every one of the reported incidents.”

Parliamentarians were not happy, and sought quick action from government to stop arbitrary arrests by security personal.

“I am worried why these kidnaps are taking place in Buganda and that the next region will be the North. We don’t like the situation where people think Baganda are different. You touch a Muganda, you have touched an Acholi, a Langi or an Itesot,” MP Cecilia Ogwal said.

The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said she is concerned about the large number of guns in the hands of many people in the community. ‘What happened to the gun census that was promised?”

Statement by the Minister of Internal Affairs on the Matter of Alleged Kidnaps on 4th February 2021 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd