Garage operators redundant despite opening

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several mechanics in garages in Kampala are redundant despite resuming work. On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni allowed selected service providers including mechanics to resume work after suspending work for five weeks because of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

A number of mechanics who rushed back with the hope of making some quick cash are now redundant due to lack of customers. Our reporter visited selected garages in Kampala and found mechanics gathered in small groups playing cards, board games and gambling to pass time.

Some of the mechanics told URN that there is very little to do since the vehicles they are supposed to repair are still suspended. Moses Kalyowa and James Ssenfuka, both mechanics at Najja garage in Nsambya said cars are nowhere to be seen.

Sadam Muwanguzi, the Chairman Najja Garage told URN that after walking from Kabalagala to Nsambya there was no work for him do.

He also said mechanics can’t afford to buy masks as directed by the president.

Derrick Zziwa, the chairperson Kawamu Motor Garage told URN in Bwaise that he went to Kiseka market to buy spare parts for two cars he had left in the garage but found the shops closed

Other mechanics said they were still confused on what to do since they need to feed their families.

URN