G7 rejects Russia’s demand to pay gas deliveries in rubles

Berlin, Germany | Xinhua | The Group of Seven (G7) has agreed to reject Russia’s demand to pay gas deliveries in rubles, said German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck on Monday.

Russia’s demand was “a unilateral and clear breach of existing contracts,” Habeck, who is also the German minister for economic affairs and climate action, said after a virtual meeting of the G7 energy ministers.

Germany is currently chairing the G7.

Contracts that had been concluded should continue to apply, said Habeck. “A payment in rubles is not acceptable,” he added, urging companies involved not to follow Russia’s demands.

“We will not be divided, and the response of the G7 countries is clear,” said Habeck. “The contracts will be respected.”

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that gas deliveries to a number of “unfriendly countries” which buy Russia’s gas would now have to be paid in rubles.

Xinhua