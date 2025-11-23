G20 summit opens in Johannesburg with calls for multilateralism

JOHANNESBURG | Xinhua | The Group of Twenty (G20) Summit opened here Saturday, marking the first time the event is being held in Africa.

Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” the two-day event highlights a pivotal moment for Africa as it seeks to elevate its role in global governance and advance development priorities shared across the Global South.

“The G20 underscores the value and relevance of multilateralism. It recognizes that the challenges we all face can only be resolved through cooperation, collaboration and partnership,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his opening speech.

“The adoption of the declaration from the summit sends an important signal to the world that multilateralism can and does deliver,” Ramaphosa said. “It tells the world that as the leaders of the G20, we will keep fast to our solemn pledge to leave no person, no community and no country behind.”

Since assuming the G20 presidency last year, South Africa has focused the agenda on issues critical to developing countries. Its four priority areas are strengthening disaster resilience and response, promoting debt sustainability for low-income countries, mobilizing finance for a just energy transition, and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive and sustainable growth.

“As a founding member of the G20, South Africa has sought to ensure that the development priorities of the Global South and the African continent find expression firmly and permanently on the agenda of the G20,” Ramaphosa said.

China has voiced full support for South Africa’s presidency, said Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at a regular press conference on Nov. 13. He added that China stands ready to work with various parties to build consensus at the summit on upholding multilateralism, building an open world economy and promoting cooperation on development.

“That is what we want to see, this summit as a whole addressing for other African countries as well. And we do trust that the Chinese government and other governments of the world will support such an agenda,” Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa’s minister of international relations and cooperation, told Xinhua Saturday at the media center of the summit.

Observers said the Johannesburg summit reflects Africa’s growing global influence and rising expectations that China and other Global South countries will help build a stronger consensus on multilateralism and inclusive development.

The United States refused to attend the summit and said that it would reject any outcome document presented as a G20 consensus without its consent.

Washington’s absence negates its role over the summit’s conclusions, Phiri said Wednesday in response to the U.S. decision not to participate.

“We cannot allow coercion by absentia to become a viable tactic,” Phiri said. “It is a recipe for institutional paralysis and the breakdown of collective action.”

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Ramaphosa, told reporters at the media center that “the summit declaration has been unanimously adopted by the leaders here in South Africa.”

South Africa assumed the rotating G20 presidency on Dec. 1, 2024, becoming the first African nation to hold the position. The United States is scheduled to take over the presidency on Dec. 1, 2025. ■