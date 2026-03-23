Future business leaders kickstart their careers at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) group, has welcomed ten local emerging leaders into the CCBA Ascend Leaders in Training Programme, an 18‑month accelerated leadership journey designed to unleash talent and develop the continent’s next generation of business leaders.

Running from March 2026 to August 2027, the programme offers more than 60 young talents from Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia a structured pathway into leadership roles within one of Africa’s most admired consumer goods companies.

For CCBU, the inclusion of participants from Uganda reflects the calibre of local talent and the organisation’s commitment to unparalleled professional growth, providing an exciting journey of learning and development within a passionate, caring team.

Drawn from diverse academic backgrounds – including business, engineering, supply chain, marketing and finance – participants will gain on‑the‑ground experience across key business functions such as Supply Chain, Commercial, Finance, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability (PACS), and People and Culture. While working in their home markets, they will also be part of a broader pan‑African learning community.

“I am excited to begin my journey with Coca‑Cola Beverages Uganda as part of the Ascend programme. This opportunity marks an important step in my personal and professional growth. By committing to continuous learning, I am strengthening my career path while developing the skills, discipline, and purpose needed to deliver excellence and add meaningful value in every task,” said Joab Manige, a member of the Ascend cohort in Uganda.

The Ascend programme provides rotational assignments, mentorship from experienced leaders, and exposure to real business challenges. Leaders in training will work on projects that drive business growth, build professional credibility, and strengthen their readiness for leadership roles. Those who successfully complete the programme may be considered for permanent positions with greater responsibility and long‑term career prospects within the CCBA group.

“CCBA’s Ascend programme is designed to give emerging leaders the opportunity to learn fast, lead early, and make a meaningful impact,” said Emmy Hashakimana, Managing Director at CCBU.

He added, “At CCBA, we don’t simply offer them a job – we offer them a platform to grow, take ownership, and shape the future of the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in Africa. This cohort reflects the talent, diversity and ambition that will define the next chapter of our organisation.”