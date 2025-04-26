Funeral mass for Pope Francis ends

ROME, ITALY | THE INDEPENDENT | The funeral mass for Pope Francis has ended at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City ahead of his burial.

From the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, aged 91 years, Dean of the College of Cardinals, presided over the Solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis.

During the funeral, Cardinal Giovanni delved into the many highlights of his remarkable and intense 12 years of Papacy, marked by his style of closeness to the people and spontaneity of his actions until the very end, but most importantly, his deep love for the Church.

Cardinal Giovanni said Pope Francis “touched minds and hearts” and wanted to “build bridges, not walls.

“The outpouring of affection that we have witnessed in recent days following his passing from this earth into eternity tells us how much the profound pontificate of Pope Francis touched minds and hearts.” Italian Cardinal Giovanni said

Cardinal Giovanni later blessed the Pope’s coffin with holy water, before burning incense in a thurible – a symbol of cleansing.

He commended the Pope’s soul to God and asked for consolation for the Roman Catholic Church.

After the mass, pallbearers lifted the Pope’s coffin and took it to the procession to the church of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Pope Francis’ coffin was later moved on the adapted popemobile . With police sirens blaring, the coffin was transported through the streets of Rome towards the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

The popemobile is the nickname given to the high-security vehicle that the pope travels in to meet well-wishers during official visits. It’s been specially designed to keep the pontiff safe, with armour-plating on most of the vehicle and bullet-proof glass.

The procession left Vatican City and followed a 6km (3.75 miles) route over the Tiber River.

Francis’ body will be buried in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

According to the Vatican, 250,000 people, including world leaders, attended Pope Francis’ funeral in and around St Peter’s Square.

Over 250 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests attended Pope Francis’ funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Square.

Crowds have gathered outside Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica.

At the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, there’s a sense of spiritual reflection and quiet anticipation, the BBC reported.

Crowds are growing on both sides of the basilica. Security on the surrounding streets has tightened dramatically over the past couple of hours.

The pallbearers went inside a section of the church of Santa Maria Maggiore, away from public view for a private ceremony.

One of Francis’ requests before his death was that he be laid to rest in a simple tomb in the ground bearing only the inscription “Franciscus”, the Latin version of his chosen name.

The Pope’s tomb has been made of marble from the land of his Italian grandparents.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

