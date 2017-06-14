FUFA ELECTIONS: It is Moses Magogo vs Mujib Kasule

Incumbent Eng. Moses Magogo and international footballer Mujib Kasule have confirmed their interest in vying for top job in Ugandan soccer by picking nomination forms on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Electoral Committee Sam Bakiika officially handed over the nomination forms that are expected back by Friday before candidature is confirmed..

The nomination exercise is the first step ahead of the FUFA Executive Committee Elections slated for 5th August 2017.

FUFA Polls 2017 UPDATE: @MosesMagogo and Mujib Kasule pick forms to contest for FUFA’s top seat. @JanetMuseveni pic.twitter.com/mIN9cpDKP4 — Uganda FA [FUFA] (@OfficialFUFA) June 14, 2017