FUFA ELECTIONS: It is Moses Magogo vs Mujib Kasule

June 14, 2017

Mujib Kasule (left) was today confirmed as a candidate for the FUFA top job. PHOTO FUFA MEDIA

Incumbent Eng. Moses Magogo and international footballer Mujib Kasule have confirmed their interest in vying for top job in Ugandan soccer by picking nomination forms on Wednesday.

Chairperson of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Electoral Committee Sam Bakiika officially handed over the nomination forms that are expected back by Friday before candidature is confirmed..

The nomination exercise is the first step ahead of the FUFA Executive Committee Elections slated for 5th August 2017.

