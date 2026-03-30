From Kampala to the World: Uganda’s rise in global digital operations

As global businesses increasingly embrace digital operations and distributed teams, geography is no longer the barrier it once was. Today, professionals in Kampala can support companies and customers thousands of miles away; in real time, at global standards. Angella Kakumirizi, Regional Vice President for Helpware Africa, is one of a new generation of leaders redefining how global work is delivered from emerging markets. In this conversation with The Independent’s Julius Businge, she shares her perspective on how Uganda is stepping onto the global stage — and what it will take to sustain that momentum.

QUESTION: Uganda is not traditionally seen as a technology hub. Why build here, and what makes it viable?

ANSWER: Uganda may not yet be widely recognised as a global technology hub, but that perception is rapidly evolving. From a regional perspective, the fundamentals are strong. Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world, and that creates a workforce that is highly adaptable and quick to learn. What we are seeing across markets is that, when given the right tools and training, young professionals in Uganda are able to meet — and often exceed — global expectations. There is also a growing shift in mindset. More young Ugandans are looking beyond local employment and actively positioning themselves for global opportunities. When you combine talent, ambition, and improving digital infrastructure, Uganda becomes not just a viable location — but a highly competitive one.

QN: What does building a technology-reliant operation look like in practice?

ANS: It starts with designing systems, not just teams. A technology-driven operation integrates digital platforms into every layer of delivery, from workflow management to real-time performance tracking and client engagement. This allows teams in Kampala to operate with the same level of visibility, accountability, and responsiveness as teams anywhere else in the world. In practical terms, it means a team in Kampala can support a customer in North America or Europe with the same consistency, speed, and accountability expected anywhere in the world. But beyond the systems, what’s really changing is the nature of work itself. We are moving away from location-based roles to capability-based roles — and that shift is opening up entirely new possibilities for countries like Uganda.

QN: What role does artificial intelligence and automation play in this model?

There is a lot of conversation about AI replacing jobs, but that’s not what I see in practice. The real value of AI is in enhancing human capability; taking over repetitive tasks, improving accuracy, and allowing people to focus on more complex, high-value work. The strongest teams today are not purely human or purely automated; they are a combination of both. Technology handles scale and efficiency, while people bring judgment, empathy, and problem-solving. That balance is what drives quality.

QN: What are the biggest challenges in building technology-driven operations in Uganda?

The biggest challenge is not technology; it is readiness. Technology evolves quickly, and organisations have to continuously invest in upskilling their teams to keep pace. That requires intentional effort, structured training, and a strong learning culture. There is also a mindset shift required. Moving into globally competitive environments means adopting higher standards of performance, accountability, and consistency. But these challenges are also where the opportunity lies. The organisations that invest early in building capability are the ones that will define the market.

Uganda has a very young population. How does this translate into real opportunity?

For many young people, this shift is transformative. We are seeing the emergence of entirely new career paths in digital customer experience, operations, data, and technical support that did not exist at scale a decade ago. What makes this powerful is not just employment, but exposure. Working with global clients introduces professionals to international standards, structured career growth, and new ways of thinking. Over time, that exposure compounds, and that is how industries are built.

QN: How can Ugandan companies compete globally?

Today, access to technology is no longer the differentiator; most companies around the world are using similar tools. What sets organisations apart is execution. It comes down to the quality of talent, the strength of systems, and the discipline to deliver consistently. When those elements are in place, companies in Uganda can compete, and win on, a global stage. We are already seeing that happen.

QN: What role does government policy play in enabling this growth?

Government plays a critical role in creating the right environment for growth. There are three key areas where this matters most: trust, skills, and direction. Strong data protection frameworks help build confidence with international clients. Investment in digital skills prepares the workforce for global opportunities. And clear national prioritisation of sectors like BPO and digital services helps align efforts across industries. Uganda has made important progress in these areas, and continued momentum will be key.

QN: How important are public–private partnerships in this space?

They are essential. No single organisation can build an ecosystem alone. Collaboration between government, private sector, and educational institutions is what drives sustainable growth. These partnerships help ensure that training aligns with industry needs, infrastructure continues to improve, and the sector grows in a coordinated way.

QN: What infrastructure is still needed to unlock Uganda’s full potential?

Reliable internet and stable power remain fundamental. Beyond that, continued investment in digital infrastructure and skills development will be critical to supporting scale. The opportunity is there, but it requires consistency in execution.

QN: Looking ahead, what role can Uganda play in the global digital economy?

Uganda is at an inflection point. With the right investments in talent, systems, and infrastructure, the country has the potential to become a meaningful player in the global digital services economy. But more importantly, this is about people. It’s about creating pathways for young professionals to participate in the global economy without having to leave home, and proving that world-class work can be delivered from anywhere. The future of work is not defined by location. And Uganda is well positioned to be part of that future.