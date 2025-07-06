From Engineering to Law: The remarkable journey of Ian Ndamwesiga “Genius”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When Ian Ndamwesiga, known to many as “Genius,” walked away from a prestigious government-sponsored civil engineering course at Makerere University, many believed he was making a serious mistake. Today, with a First-Class degree in law from Uganda Christian University (UCU), the 29-year-old has turned that bold decision into an inspiring story of purpose, resilience, and self-discovery.

In 2012, Ndamwesiga was a celebrated student — one of the country’s top performers in Physics, Economics, and Mathematics — scoring 25 points at A-Level. With such a record, pursuing engineering seemed like the natural path. “Everyone expected me to become an engineer,” he recalls. “But deep inside, I always wanted to study law. I was naturally argumentative and interested in justice. At 17, though, I didn’t have the confidence or freedom to challenge the direction others chose for me.”

In 2013, he joined Makerere University to study civil engineering under government sponsorship. Although he passed his courses with ease, he felt no passion for the field. “It wasn’t difficult at all. I could grasp everything, but I didn’t feel connected to it,” he says. By his second year, he made a decision that surprised many: he quit the program.

The consequences were immediate. His parents, disappointed by his choice, withdrew financial support. With no money and no clear plan, he began a journey filled with uncertainty. “I told them this wasn’t what I wanted. I would find my way and prove that law was the path I was meant to follow,” he says.

Over the next three years, Ndamwesiga did odd jobs to survive and save for his education. Eventually, he enrolled at Uganda Christian University’s Kampala campus to pursue a law degree — this time paying for it himself. Most students at UCU Kampala campus are working professionals. Ndamwesiga saw this as an opportunity.

“I positioned myself as someone who could help. Many students missed classes due to work commitments, so I offered discussions and academic support,” he explains. Impressed by his commitment, some of his classmates began paying him for academic assistance. Instead of receiving cash, he asked them to deposit the money directly into his student account to cover tuition and fees.

“That’s how I paid for my law degree. Even my graduation costs were covered through that support,” he says. Despite the challenges, Ndamwesiga remained focused and eventually graduated with a First-Class degree in law. A devout Rastafarian, he wears dreadlocks — a style that once drew attention at the Christian university.

“UCU raised concerns about my hair. I explained that it’s part of my religious identity as a Rastafarian,” he says. At the time, the university had no formal grooming policy, so he was allowed to keep his hairstyle. “I maintained good academic performance and discipline. I believe the university introduced the current grooming policy partly because of me,” he adds with a smile.

Ndamwesiga credits his success to friends who also made bold academic decisions. One of them is Solomon Manzi, now a Chevening Scholar in the United Kingdom. Manzi started in law but later switched to engineering, where he excelled and graduated with a First Class.

“He inspired me. His success encouraged me to believe that I could also thrive by following my true passion,” Ndamwesiga says. He also counts Isaac Ssemakadde — a renowned lawyer and political commentator — as a personal friend. However, he emphasizes that his Rastafarian beliefs and lifestyle are deeply personal and not influenced by any public figure.

With his undergraduate journey complete, Ndamwesiga now has his eyes set on academia. “My dream is to become a professor of law,” he says. “I plan to pursue a master’s degree in jurisprudence, then a doctorate in juridical science.” Although he once aspired to study at Harvard University, changing visa policies in the United States have led him to consider universities in the United Kingdom instead.

Leadership has also been a key part of his journey. Ndamwesiga served twice as Guild Prime Minister at Makerere University — a rare accomplishment. He later held the same position during his first year at UCU Kampala campus. After that, he stepped away from student politics to focus fully on his academics.

His educational journey began at St. Lucia Primary School in Mbarara, then continued at Namilyango College for O-Level and Kigezi High School for A-Level. He joined Makerere in 2013 and later transferred to UCU in 2021 to pursue law. Comparing the two institutions, he says: “UCU is very strong academically. Makerere has more vibrant co-curricular activities. Both institutions gave me something valuable.”

As Uganda Christian University holds its 26th graduation ceremony, Ndamwesiga joins a distinguished group of law students who have achieved the highest academic honor. “Since 2019, Uganda Christian University has only graduated two students with a First-Class degree in the Bachelor of Laws,” says Rev. Prof. John Kitayimbwa, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “This is significant because UCU produces the highest number of law graduates in the country. For an institution of our size and academic rigor, it speaks to the challenge and standards of the law program. That’s why it is especially remarkable that this year we are celebrating two such graduates.”

A total of 1,524 students are graduating from Uganda Christian University today, Friday. Of these, 860 are female (56%) and 664 are male (44%), reflecting the gender distribution across the university’s academic programs. Among the graduates, 49 students have attained First-Class honors — 24 females and 25 males.

****

URN