French-Ugandan ties shine bright at Bastille Day celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The French Ambassador’s residence in Kampala was abuzz with activity as guests gathered to celebrate Bastille Day, a pivotal moment commemorating the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution. The event highlighted the deep and flourishing partnership between France and Uganda.

In his address, His Excellency Xavier Sticker, the French Ambassador, reflected on the historical significance of Bastille Day, stating, “We commemorate the 14th of July 1789. On that day, the French people started the revolution and took their destiny as a nation.”

He added that outside France, Bastille Day serves as an occasion for the French to welcome their “closest, most committed, and most inspiring partners,” identifying Ugandans as those cherished friends. This year’s celebration held particular poignancy for Ambassador Sticker, as it marked his last Bastille Day in Kampala.

Ambassador Sticker highlighted the robust economic ties between the two nations, noting that the business community continues to spearhead the partnership.

“More than 70 French and Ugandan companies are now equally represented in the French Chamber of Commerce in Uganda,” he stated.

He proudly announced that the approximately 40 French companies already present in Uganda remain the leading investors, having injected over 8 trillion Ugandan shillings (2 billion US dollars) into the economy over the last three years, with a further 12 trillion Ugandan shillings (4 billion US dollars) planned for the next three years.

However, the Ambassador also stressed the importance of a stable and peaceful environment for sustained investment. As Uganda prepares for elections in early 2026, he urged for a process free from violence, allowing voters to participate unhindered. He expressed concern that “the brutalization of the rhetoric, as well as threats on social networks, are creating a climate of deterrence that is raising questions about the future for investors and others.”

Beyond direct investment, France’s commitment to Uganda is also evident through the French Development Agency (AFD), which is actively investing in critical sectors such as water, energy, urban development, and agriculture. Landmark achievements for 2025 include financing water supply for one million inhabitants in northern Kampala in partnership with National Water, drainage and road repairs in the Greater Kampala metropolitan area alongside the World Bank, and providing access to electricity for tens of thousands of rural Ugandan households with the European Union and the Ministry of Energy. Future plans include financing a major Ugandan bank to provide credit to small farmers and supporting Ugandan startups in green technologies.

Former Prime Minister of Uganda, Amama Mbabazi, the guest of honour, echoed the sentiment of strong bilateral relations. He described Bastille Day as “an enduring symbol of humanity’s quest for liberty, equality, and fraternity," principles that resonate deeply with Uganda’s own journey towards freedom and self-determination. He highlighted the growth of the partnership since diplomatic relations were established on October 29, 1962, spanning economic development, security cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Mbabazi praised France as an “indispensable partner” in Uganda’s development agenda, citing the recent visit by the MEDEF French Business Delegation and the substantial investment pledges, particularly in the burgeoning oil and gas sector.

He specifically commended Total Energies for facilitating these investments, which promise employment and skills transfer for local communities. He also acknowledged the AFD’s significant contributions to energy, infrastructure, water, sanitation, and climate resilience, and France’s role in facilitating Uganda’s relationship with the European Union.

In terms of security, Mbabazi noted the collaborative efforts to strengthen regional peace and stability, including capacity-building initiatives with the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces. He also celebrated the rich cultural and social bonds, highlighted by events like the recent French Week 2025 and the upcoming Ventilo sports programme in 2026.

As Ambassador Sticker concluded his final Bastille Day celebration in Kampala, he expressed deep gratitude for the warm welcome and partnership he experienced in the “Pearl of Africa,” asserting that the ties forged are unbreakable.