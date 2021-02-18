FPU resumes operations against illegal fishing in Kalangala

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The return of the army to Lake Victoria to fight illegal fishing methods has annoyed some fishermen who are weary of the brutal methods used by the soldiers which include destruction of their boats once accused of violating the fishing procedures.

The angry fishermen in Kalangala have now called upon Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) officers to stop destroying their boats while carrying out their anti-illegal fishing operations on the lake. The angry fishermen have even accused some government officials for importing the illegal fishing gears.

Last Sunday, Dick Kirya Kaija, the FPU operations commander announced the resumption of operations after five months absence of the army.

Kaija announced new measures which included destruction of fishing boats found possessing ice and closure of landing sites with illegal fishing gears.

Musa Ainebyona, a fisherman speaking at Kyeserwa landing site alleges that several big time fishing operators engage in importation of illegal fishing gears with the knowledge of government officials who allow them for the sake of collecting taxes from it.

Kalema Godwine also claims that officers that carry out operations accept bribes from those in illegal fishing.

Ssekidde Juma from Bufumira landing site says FPU officers should combat the use illegal fishing gears instead of destroying their properties.

He has further appealed to FPU to respect human rights while carrying out their operations.

Kita Tonny, a fisherman from Kyamuswa says government should think about islanders who were also affected by the Covid-19 lockdown before destruction of their properties which will increase the crime rates after rendering them jobless.

The fishermen have challenged the security officers to arrest traders who deal in illegal fishing gears importation if they are serious about fighting illegal fishing methods on Lake Victoria.

Several Kalangala fishermen have started vacating the landing sites in search for other income generating activities.

URN