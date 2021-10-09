FPU destroys illegal fishing gears impounded from Lake George

Kitagwenda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF Fisheries Protection Unit has burnt more than 6,000 illegal fishing nets and 86 boats impounded from various landing sites on Lake George.

The illegal fishing gears were impounded in the ongoing crackdown on illegal fishing activities by the Fisheries Protection Unit at Mahyoro landing site in Kitagwenda district.

The unit is also enforcing environmental protection by discouraging dumping garbage and plastic into the lake.

Robert Otim who led the operation says that they destroyed the boats and nets to account to the public that the government is committed to ending illegal fishing activities on Ugandan lakes.

Otim says that they have embarked on awareness campaigns together with area leaders to stop illegal fishing and reactivating the legal system to apprehend the culprits.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Hajara Namugabo, the chairperson in charge of fishing on Lake George applauded the intervention of UPDF, saying that several boats have been operating without a license and paying taxes.

The affected boat owners decried the destruction of their boats, saying this has been their only source of livelihood.

