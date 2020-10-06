Four NUP supporters arrested for assaulting an NRM supporter

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gerald Zzinga, an NUP coordinator, Sunday Kamala, Kakembo Yuda and Buculi, all residents of Nkose landing site in Mazinga sub-county, Kalangala district are languishing behind bars after being detained over assaulting Ssebuwufu Joseph, an NRM supporter

It is alleged that these four raided a bar where they found Ssebuwufu an NRM supporter and brutally assaulted him, causing him to suffer internal bleeding.

Earlier, Joseph Sebuwufu is alleged to have snatched a microphone from Gerald Zzinga in a political meeting with Hon Nanyondo Carol Birungi, NRM parliamentary seat flag bearer for Kyamuswa county.

Zziwa was appealing to incumbent to stand down for the new generation of National Unity Platform when the microphone was snatched from him on Sunday evening.

Byamukama Benon, the Kalangala district police commander says investigations are still going on as the culprits are still in police cells. They are likely to be charged with assault and being a public nuisance.

Hon Carol Nanyondo Birungi has told URN that the arrest of those youths is neither on her command nor connected to her campaigns.

URN