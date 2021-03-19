Four activists arrested in Kampala for inciting violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four members of the People Power Asili group have been arrested on allegations of inciting violence.

The four, Webster Lukiya, Jennifer Namboozo, Godfrey Ouma and Stephen Okabale allegedly staged an unlawful protest and had planned to march to parliament.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said police in Kampala and security at Parliament were not informed about the intended march.

People Power Asili is a group of activists advocating for an overhaul of Uganda’s constitution to introduce regional-based presidential selection. The group say if a President comes for instance from the Central region, the next president should come from another region maybe Eastern Uganda.

All these and other proposals were contained in their petition they wanted to deliver to the office of Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. The group demand a referendum where Ugandan can choose the system of leadership they want.

Onyango said the police was finalizing their case file so that they can be arraigned before the court on Friday. Police said their protest caused inconvenience in the city and inconvenienced other people who were going about their duties.

Police say the group was supposed to notify them so that they could arrange for them the routes to take than disrupting other people going about their businesses.

Last week, the group called a press conference in which they demanded that there should be a constitutional review and amendment purposely to allow most of the political matters to be decided by holding a referendum.

URN