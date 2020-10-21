Fort Portal authorities terminate contract of roads contractor over incompetence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fort Portal tourism city authorities have terminated the contract of Trino Consulting Limited that had been contracted to repair Ruhandiika street and Kaboyo roads.

In February, Fort Portal launched the rehabilitation of the two roads that were full of potholes and blocked drainage systems at a cost 422 million shillings under the Uganda Road Fund.

However, a few months later, business operators and residents complained about the dust from the two roads. They argued that it was affecting their businesses and the contractor was not doing anything to address the problem.

In July, residents staged a demonstration accusing the contractor of failure to pour water on the roads to reduce the dust.

On Wednesday, the Deputy city town clerk John Bosco Rusoke said that after discussions with the contractor, they resolved to terminate their contract. Rusoke explains that the completion of the road is behind schedule since it was supposed to have been completed in August.

According to Rusoke, the contractor lacked adequate equipment and workers.

Rusoke also says that they demand 84 million shillings from the contractor and are in the process of finding another suitable contractor to complete the project.

Joanitah Tusasirwe, the director Trino Consulting Limited says the outbreak of COVID-19 greatly affected their operations. She however refutes the allegations of lack of machinery and workforce saying everything was in place.

She also adds that it is the company that demands Fort Portal city council 23 million shillings and not the council demanding the construction firm.

Currently, the roads are still in a poor state and after grading and levelling, no additional works were done. When it rains, the roads become slippery.

******

URN