Former Siu Clan leader Masaba Wabyayi agrees to work with Umukuuka Mudoma

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stephen Masaba Wabyayi Mascience, the former Chairman of the Siu Clan, has today met Umukuuka wa Bugisu Sir Jude Mike Mudoma to work out how best they can collaborate in developing Bagisu.

Masaba Wabyayi has previously been collaborating with John Amran Wagabyalire who disputes Umukuuka Mudoma’s tenure in office as cultural leader of the Bagisu (also known as Bamasaaba).

Updating the media on the development, Umukuuka Mudoma said, “I am delighted that Mr. Masaba Wabwayi today visited my office, accompanied by Hon. John Wambi. During our meeting, Mr. Masaba extended his sincerest apologies for his past actions and statements that were detrimental to my leadership as Umukuuka wa Bugisu.”

He added that “Mr. Masaaba Wabyayi candidly acknowledged that he had been misinformed by the 5Ws and that, upon acquiring a deeper understanding of the facts and the notable progress achieved during my tenure, he had made the decision to reconcile and collaborate with the current leadership. Specifically, he expressed admiration for the education scholarships that I, as Umukuuka wa Bugisu Jude Mike Mudoma, have provided to children in the Bugisu region. He vowed to champion unity and to engage those who persist in spreading unfounded propaganda against my leadership.”

Umukuuka wa Bugisu is a Corporation Sole Institution established under the Institution of the Traditional or Cultural Leaders (ITCL) Act Cap 242 in 2011. Wagabyalire and other elders commonly referred to as the 5Ws also insist that the rightful organisation to provide leadership ought to be Inzu ya Masaaba (IYM) and that the cultural community ought to be referred to as Bamasaaba rather than Bagisu.

In a corrigendum issued earlier this year, however, the Central Government Minister Betty Amongi took active steps to rectify the Gazettes issued from as far back as 2014 to align them with the 1995 Uganda Constitution, the ITCL Act, and other laws, thus leaving no room for the IYM to claim any recognised cultural leadership in the geographical area of Bugisu. The visit by Masaba Wabyayi to the office of the Umukuuka at Maluku in Mbale City was arranged by John Wambi and Sam Sakwa Napokoli, both members of the Umukuuka’s Cabinet from the Siu Clan.

“I warmly welcomed Mr. Masaba’s gesture and encouraged him to join me in working towards the betterment of our community. His vast experience and competence, particularly in the area of skilling, would be invaluable assets in our collective efforts. This reconciliation is a testament to the power of dialogue, understanding, and the unwavering commitment to the well-being of our people. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Masaba and leveraging his expertise to drive positive change in our region,”the Umukuuka said.