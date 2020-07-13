Former RDCs, deputies demand monthly allowances after termination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and Deputy Resident District Commissioners want Parliament to enact a law under which they will be facilitated with monthly housing, health, transport, security and other allowances upon the termination of their service.

RDC’s are appointed by the President under Article 203 of the Constitution to among others, coordinate the administration of government services in the districts, advise the district chairpersons on matters of national nature that may affect the district, its plans and programmes as well as carry out other duties as assigned by the President.

Today, ten former RDC’s presented a proposal in a petition to the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga, for a legal instrument which they want to have a retroactive effect with emoluments computed from the current financial year.

Thomas Okoth Nyalulu, who served as RDC in Arua and Pallisa district says that they should be seconded and sponsored into a debriefing and retooling institute preferably affiliated to Parliament or Uganda Management Institute (UMI) to aid their smooth re-integration into the society upon expiry of their terms.

Defending their financial requests, Nyalulu said that the rigour and sensitivity of the duties which included chairing the District Security Committees impeded them from setting up personal commercial ventures in their own home districts because of the duty-enforced absence.

He added that they could not even set up commercial ventures in their districts of service because of the uncertainty of the duration of stay in a particular area. Nyalulu explained that the potential of conflict of interest prevented them from setting up development projects and therefore solely depended on their salaries and allowances.

“Many have since retired into pathetic financial situations with precarious personal security, rendering them vulnerable to elements in society without any provision for state support despite their loyal service,” Nyalulu said.

William Kintu Monday, the former Pallisa Deputy RDC also told the Speaker that despite the gravity of the office, their termination is abrupt and does not allow them adequate time and financial preparation. He said that upon the termination of service, their salaries are stopped and left with no other regular source of income to fall back to.

Kadaga said that she would raise the matter on the floor of parliament and also task Parliament’s Presidential Affairs Committee to scrutinize the petition.

The petition by the former RDCs and Deputy RDCs comes just after a month since President Yoweri Museveni assented to the Judiciary Administration Bill in which former judicial officers are to receive salaries and different allowances.

Currently, RDCs and their deputies are paid Shillings 1.5 million and Shillings 1.4 million monthly respectively.

*****

URN