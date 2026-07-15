Soroti medics warned against carrying girlfriends, goods on gov’t motorbikes

Soroti, Uganda | URN | Health workers in Soroti city have been warned against using government-issued motorcycles for personal errands, including ferrying passengers, ferrying harvest from their gardens and visiting drinking joints.‎

‎City officials said the motorcycles donated to health facilities is to improve outreach and service delivery, but not for workers to misuse them for their private activities.‎

‎The motorcycles were dispatched to the city by the Ministry of Health under the immunization program to help health workers carry out immunization and other services. They were handed over to the officers in-charge of different health centers including Kichinjaji, Arapai, Eastern division and then the city health educator.

‎Joseph Mwesigwa, the deputy town clerk of Soroti City, emphasized during the handover that health workers should handle the motocycles carefully and use them for the right purpose they were sent for.‎

‎”Dont take them for ferrying maize from your gardens, picking girlfriends and please have them serviced on time,” Mwesigwa emphasized.‎

‎‎According to Noah Okiror, the Soroti City Health Officer, the motorcycles have been provided to help health workers extend services to even the most remote areas for immunization.

‎He urged that every child who is a resident of Soroti City should receive the vaccination they deserve and at the right time especially with this initiative. ‎

‎”Some of the diseases children suffer from are vaccine preventable like measles, yellow fever polio etc, so by getting this motorcycles we hope to improve and stage a serious fight against the vice,” Okiror said.‎

‎Steven Omoding, the Soroti City Assistant Resident City Commissioner, cautioned the beneficiaries to use the motorcycles responsibly and not to abuse them, adding that anyone found misusing them will be named and shamed.‎‎

He also said they expect to see health workers in the field and to receive reports showing a reduction in immunizable diseases. ‎‎Omoding added that they would not want to lose any motorcycle, noting that it would be unfair, yet the purpose of providing them is to save lives.‎‎”Yamaha engines are very good for motor boats, fishmongers love them so much and therefore be very careful with the safety of yours,” Omoding cautioned.‎

‎Meanwhile Soroti and Kapelebyong districts have also recieved 4 motorcycles respectively, communications officer confirmed on a phone interview.

‎‎Emmanuel Opio, the Communications Officer for Kapelebyong District, thanked government for the timely support, saying the motorcycles will enable medical teams to mobilize communities to embrace vaccination against immunizable diseases and ensure a healthy Kapelebyong district.

‎‎Over time many officials have always misused government motorcycles and vehicles by using them for personal errands and leisure. On weekends, many officials tend to misuse the equipment on what it has not been intended for.

‎‎Historically, there have been issues with officials misusing government motorcycles and vehicles for personal activities, particularly on weekends resulting in their be in bad condition.

‎‎The Ministry of Health in Uganda distributed 642 motorcycles to health workers to boost immunization. Supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, this initiative targets remote areas. Health workers use them to reach islands, hills, and refugee-hosting communities.‎‎‎