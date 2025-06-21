Former NWSC Deputy MD pushes for economic empowerment as she launches Rukiga MP bid

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Deputy Managing Director for the National Water and Sewarage Corporation, Sylvia Alinaitwe Mwanaki has launched her bid for the Rukiga Woman Member of Parliament (MP) seat, with a clarion call to residents to engage in wealth creation ventures and empower themselves financially.

Alinaitwe made the comments while speaking to residents at a massive homecoming at Kantale in Rukiga District on Friday.

“With correct and guided interventions, we all can improve household income. For example, the coffee factory that we lobbied to set up here is an assurance of a market where we can deliver and get paid immediately so that we bridge the gap between farmers and buyers,” she said.

Alinaitwe also pledged to increase cash-saving rounds in the district through support to SACCOs such as the Akabox initiative, which she started in 2019. She added that she will uphold the peace and unity of the people of Rukiga and as well support President Museveni in fulfilling his and the NRM’s wonderful manifesto.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life’s journey of leadership and service. Only this time it is through politics. This journey is not mine alone. With the unity, strength, and guidance of the great people of Rukiga, I know we can walk this path together and achieve lasting transformation in our community,” she said.

Alinaitwe aims to unseat Rukiga District Woman MP, Caroline Kamusiime Muhwezi who has been in Parliament since 2017.

“I proudly carry the NRM flag, inspired by the visionary leadership of H.E. Kaguta Museveni, a true patriot and father of our nation. Let us work hand in hand to uphold the values of peace, unity, and prosperity that he has championed. Together, we shall raise the NRM flag even higher and ensure that Rukiga continues to move forward under the spirit of patriotism and progress,” she added.