Former Nigerian president Buhari buried with full state honors

ABUJA, NIGERIA | Xinhua | Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s former president, was laid to rest on Tuesday at his private residence in Daura, his hometown in the northern state of Katsina, in a solemn ceremony marked by full state honors.

Buhari, who served as Nigerian president from 2015 to 2023, died Sunday in a clinic in London where he had been receiving medical treatment. He was aged 82.

The late former president’s body, draped in the national colors, arrived in Katsina from London on Tuesday afternoon. His body was lowered into the grave at 5:50 p.m. local time, preceded by a military parade and a 21-gun salute by the armed forces.

The atmosphere in Daura was a mix of sorrow and reverence as thousands paid their last respects to a leader who significantly shaped Nigeria’s contemporary history. Security was exceptionally tight, with a heavy presence of military and police personnel ensuring a smooth and dignified proceeding.

President Bola Tinubu, who had earlier declared a seven-day national mourning period with flags flown at half-mast, attended the final rites of passage of his predecessor. Dignitaries, including serving and past West African leaders, family members, and a mammoth crowd of mourners, witnessed the burial rites.

Earlier, in his eulogy, Tinubu described Buhari as a “patriotic statesman” whose contributions to national unity and development would forever be etched in the annals of Nigerian history. “He served our nation with dedication and an unyielding spirit,” the president said, emphasizing Buhari’s legacy of discipline and service.

Born on Dec. 17, 1942, Buhari had a distinguished career in both the military and civilian governance. He spent years in political activism before successfully contesting the presidency in 2015, becoming the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president in Nigeria’s history. He was re-elected in 2019 and handed over power to Tinubu on May 29, 2023.

During his two terms as president, Buhari’s administration focused on three key areas: security, anti-corruption, and economic diversification. He launched significant campaigns against the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast and worked to recover looted public funds.

His tenure also saw efforts to boost agriculture and infrastructure development, though it was marked by economic challenges. ■