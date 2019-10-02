Former MP Chebet Maikut passes on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Commissioner in charge of the Climate Change Unit in the Ministry of Water and Environment Chebet Maikut is dead. Maikut died on Wednesday morning after complaining of ill health last evening.

Alfred Okot Okidi, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water and Environment confirmed to URN saying the cause of death remains unclear. He said the family told the Ministry that Chebet Maikut died on the way to Hospital in Kapchorwa.

At the time of his death, Chebet Maikut was the chairperson of the Board of Uganda National Adaptation Fund, an in-country organ of the International United Nations Adaptation Fund and the National Focal Point Person for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( UNFCCC).

He was at the helm of the preparation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), an action plan required for the implementation of the Paris agreement for limiting global temperature rise below two degrees above pre-industrial level to prevent catastrophic warming of the planet.

The plan which identifies agriculture as a major source of greenhouse gases emissions in Uganda seeks to cut emissions by 22 per cent.

Chebet Maikut served as a Member of Parliament and a Member of the Constituent Assembly that established Uganda’s post-independence Constitution, a Member of DuPont’s Biotechnology Advisory Panel and a Senior Fellow of Synergos. He has also served as a Member of the Interim Panel of Eminent Experts to the Global Crop Diversity Trust.

Maikut also served as the Vice President of the East African Farmers Federation and President of the Uganda National Farmers Federation. His service extends to national committees, boards, task forces, and international organizations in a variety of capacities over the years.

Okidi says Chebet will be missed for setting up the Climate Change unit from scratch and mobilizing a lot of funds for Climate Change adaptation for the country.

URN