Former legislator Kiraso selected for prestigious Women’s Democracy Award

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Women’s Democracy Network (WDN) has selected former legislator and Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), Beatrice Kiraso, as the 2026 recipient of the Jeanne J. Kirkpatrick Award, in recognition of her outstanding leadership in advancing women’s political participation and democratic governance in Uganda and East Africa.

In a January 8 letter, the International Republican Institute (IRI) formally invited Kiraso to accept the award, citing her lifelong commitment to democracy, women’s leadership, and inclusive governance. According to the IRI, Kiraso’s work has played a critical role in strengthening democratic institutions, particularly through her contribution to the establishment of Uganda’s Parliamentary Budget Office and her engagement in regional governance frameworks within the East African Community.

“Your lifetime of commitment to democracy and women’s political participation serves as a model for WDN members all over the world,” the letter reads in part. The institute further noted that Kiraso’s leadership in bringing together political parties, religious leaders, civil society, and security agencies around a shared commitment to non-violence has helped create pathways for inclusive democratic participation.

The Women’s Democracy Network, established in 2006, works to empower women in political leadership across more than 130 countries, connecting and supporting thousands of women leaders worldwide. Kiraso served as the Woman Member of Parliament for Kabarole District from 1996 to 2006 and is widely known for her role in initiating the Budget Act.

Between 2006 and 2012, she served as the Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community in charge of Political Federation. Throughout her career, Kiraso has remained a strong advocate for women’s political participation, democratic reforms, and peaceful political engagement, earning recognition both nationally and internationally.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network (URN), Kiraso said she was excited and happy that her work had been recognised. She advised young women in politics and those aspiring to leadership to remain resilient and truthful, and to avoid mistakes made by previous generations of politicians, particularly at a time when politics has become increasingly commercialised.

“Politics is now costly and has become a do-or-die affair, so they have to brace themselves,” she said. Kiraso also noted that women in politics face social challenges, including intimidation and negative perceptions, urging aspiring leaders to prepare for such obstacles. She further called on veteran women politicians to establish mentorship programmes to nurture and guide young women entering politics. Kiraso is expected to receive the award in March during the IRI annual event in Washington, DC, in the United States of America.

URN