Former CID spokesperson Twine, charged and remanded together with Mutwe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Twine, the former spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), has been charged, together with Noah Mutwe, with inciting violence, hate speech, malicious information, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Twine, who has been in detention for two weeks, on Thursday appeared alongside Noah Mutwe, another bodyguard of NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi, before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi.

According to the prosecution, Twine, “through electronic social media messages, incited Mitala Noah alias Nuwa Mutwe to attack and cause the death of the President of the Republic of Uganda, using pavers, because of his office or political opinion.

The prosecution further alleges that Twine incited Mutwe to cause the death of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, because of his office or political opinion.

The two are also accused of hate speech under the Computer Misuse Act. It is alleged that they used a computer to send or share information to the effect that Anita Annet, Among the Speaker of Parliament, is a rotten human being and the chief sponsor of the killings and violence I’m Bukedea District, which information is likely to promote hostility against Among.

Twine is also accused of describing the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa as “a money launderer, a masquerader and a fraudster,” and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, whom he allegedly referred to as “a fat pig and a crook”.

He is further accused of calling General James Birungi “a crook and a killer,” and allegedly made statements suggesting that “the Bahima are killers,” accusations the prosecution says are intended “to promote hostility against the Bahima tribe.”

The prosecution also alleges that Twine and Mutwe conspired to commit a felony, to wit, incite violence against the President of the Republic of Uganda and General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces.

Twine and Mutwe denied the charges and were remanded to Luzira Prison until June 5th.

****

URN