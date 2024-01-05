Forensic experts: Pistol in murder of Isma Olaxes used to shoot Bujingo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forensic experts have established that the pistol that was used to kill vlogger Isma Olaxes was the same in the Bujingo shooting.

Pastor Aloysius Bujingo was attacked on Tuesday night by unknown people leaving his bodyguard and driver Corporal Richard Muhumuza dead. Muhumuza was a well-trained soldier in the Special Forces Command (SFC) which guards the President and other key installations in the country.

Ballistic examination of the bullets recovered from Pr. Bujingo’s vehicle, the crime scene, and projectiles removed from Muhumuza’s body have been connected to Isma Olaxes’s killer pistol.

Isma Olaxes was murdered in May 2023, outside his home in Kyanja, Nakawa Division, in Kampala. For eight months now, detectives have not made any breakthrough and so far no suspect has been arrested.

“As we had said earlier the pistol is not in any of the security agencies’ records. But we have now established that the same pistol that killed Isma Olaxes is the same that was used in the failed assassination of Pr. Bujingo,” sources said.

Muhumuza’s body was found with 13 bullet wounds and seven bullets were retrieved from his body. Isma Olaxes was shot six times even though in total security collected nine cartridges.

Meanwhile, Pr. Bujingo’s vehicle has been removed from the Directorate of Forensic Science (DFS) at Naguru police headquarters to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Kibuli. This was after the Directorate Crime Intelligence (DCI) and DFS agreed that the vehicle should be handed over to CID headquarters.

It was driven by a police driver to CID headquarters where the investigations are being headed by Senior Commissioner of Police -SCP Beata Chelimo.

However, drama ensued as senior CID officers questioned who authorized the transfer of the vehicle to their headquarters without the director’s consent.

Because of the disagreements on who should keep Pr. Bujingo’s vehicle which has 11 visible bullet holes, it was agreed that it should be handed over to the Inspector of Vehicles Officer (IOV) at Old Kampala.

Investigators have since collected seven CCTV videos from Salt Media premises, police security cameras on the road including cameras on private buildings in an attempt to unearth the whole truth behind the botched assassination.

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