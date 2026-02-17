Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak suspected in Madi-Okollo

Madi-Okollo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Madi‑Okollo District are investigating a suspected outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease following reports of livestock deaths in parts of the district.

The most affected areas are Agulua, Wawafe and Etelemva villages in Arara Parish, Uleppi Sub-County, where several animals especially cattle and pigs are showing signs associated with the highly contagious animal disease.

Collins Adriko, a livestock farmer in Arara Parish, Uleppi told URN that he has so far lost three pigs in the suspected outbreak.

“I have already lost three pigs to this disease over the past two weeks a d I don’t know what to do with the remaining animals,” Adriko said.

According to Dr. Gilbert Angutoko, the Madi-Okollo District Veterinary Officer, samples have been taken for laboratory testing, although all indications point to Foot and Mouth Disease.

He explained that veterinary officers are currently carrying out mass vaccination in surrounding areas where cases have not yet been detected, while animals already showing symptoms are being treated.

“We are vaccinating animals in nearby kraals, confining livestock so they do not move around, and managing the affected ones with antibiotics and wound treatment to reduce complications,” he added.

Meanwhile, John Adaku, the LC3 Chairperson of Uleppi Sub-County, says cases of animal deaths have been confirmed in Agulua and Wawafe villages, with the disease now spreading to Etelemva and towards Arivu Sub-County. He appealed to farmers to report any suspected cases to veterinary officers so that quick action can be taken.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, animals infected with Foot and Mouth Disease commonly show blisters and wounds in the mouth, sores around the hooves, lameness, excessive salivation, fever, and loss of appetite, making it difficult for them to walk or feed.

