Flying squad arrests 4 suspected cattle thugs in the Albertine

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF bomb squad from the fifth infantry Division in Acholi Pii in Pader District has donated 13 unexploded ordinances-UXO’s East Acholi.

The explosives were detonated in Mudu West village in Nyimur Sub County in Lamwo district, Labongo Amida West and Kitgum municipality and Latanya Sub County in Pader District.

Lt. Hassan Kato, the Fifth Infantry Division Spokesperson, says the explosives were recovered by farmers opening their land for cultivation.

He says the farmers informed security about the presence of the bombs. The detonation exercise ran for a week.

Among the detonated explosives were a launcher grenade, two 60 mm bombs, two Rapid Propelled Grenades-RPGs, five 60 mm head fuse, 82 mm bomb and one recoylence.

Lt Kato says the explosives were recovered from areas that served as battle fields between the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels and UPDF at the height of Northern Uganda insurgency.

He appealed to the community to be vigilant and report suspicious materials they come across in their fields or homesteads, saying there are many unexploded ordinances still buried in the region.

Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, James Nabinson Kidega says numerous bombs are still hidden in areas of Padibe East and Palabek gem Sub counties, which served as LRA bases.

He notes that majority of the unexploded ordinances were deliberately buried in the ground and abandoned during fierce clashes between the rebels and government forces.

Kidega says with the dedicated efforts of the UPDF bomb squad currently detonating the bombs, many farmers have resumed farming their land, which they had abandoned for fear of their lives.

Cases of fatalities and severe injuries have been reported over the years in various rural communities resulting from the explosion of abandoned bombs.

In December last year, a 22-year-old Vincent Okello died after sustaining severe body injuries from bomb shrapnel that hit him at Latigi parish in Latanya sub county in Pader district

