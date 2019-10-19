Flying squad arrest UPDF Sgt over mob action

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Flying Squad Unit – FSU have arrested a Uganda People’s Defence Forces – UPDF soldier, Sgt Gad Twijukye, on accusations of participating in a mob action in Mutungo, Nakawa division in Kampala.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson confirmed to URN that Sgt Twijukye was arrested on Thursday evening on accusation of roughing up Peter Kibirango, with help of other residents on suspicion to have stolen a mobile phone and its charger.

Owoyesigyire said information was received that there was a suspected thief being subjected to mob action in Mutungo. Nearby police officers responded and hurried to the scene to rescue the victim.

Kibirango, according to locals went to a mobile money agent to carry out a transaction holding a charger and phone in his hands.

Owoyesigyire said Kibirango reportedly placed his charger on top of a phone that was on top of the counter of the mobile money point. There was also another placed at mobile shop belonging to Sgt Twijukye, a soldier attached to immigration training school in Nakasongola.

Kibirango upon finishing his transaction carried both the charger and the phone which he had found at the counter. Sgt Twijukye realised that Kibirango had gone with his phone when he had moved about 100 meters.

“He and the mobile money agent one Ivan run after him and demanded that he returns the phone. He declined knowledge of the same and all parties agreed to go to Mutungo police. However, before they could reach the police, Sgt Twijukye saw the phone in Peter’s pocket and showed it to him,” said Owoyesigyire.

Police said Kibirango apologised to Sgt Twijukye and informed him that he had taken it mistakenly. Nevertheless, Sgt Twijukye and the mobile money shop operator one Ivan started assaulting him.

“They were joined by other onlookers and he was roughed up with sticks and stones. In the process, even other Bodaboda riders who accused Kibirango also joined the group insisting he is a known thief,” said Owoyesigyire.

The accused was roughed up by the charged mob led by Sgt Twijukye until he was rescued by the police after firing bullets in the air in order to disperse them. Police offices were not spared by the mob as they were also pelted with stones.

URN