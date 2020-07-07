Floods force hundreds out of their homes in Lamwo

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 300 households in Okol and Lawiye-Oduny parish Madi Opei sub county in Lamwo district have fled their homes due to flooding resulting from torrential rains over the past few weeks.

Charles Okwera Obong, the Madi Opei sub county LC III chairperson says the affected families have taken refuge at Kirombe Primary School while others have moved in with their neighbors and relatives.

The most affected areas include Kiwiri, Kirombe, Te-Yaa, Obokolot, Odiyaket, and Te-Cwa in Okol parish and Lotuku, Dog Tangi and Locimidik villages in Lawiye Oduny parish.

According to Obong, the floods caused streams to overflow and submerge homes and latrines.

Roeslyn Acan, the Te-Yaa village vice chairperson says apart from submerging over 135 houses, several roads are also cut off affecting the movement of residents.

Vincent Oyet, the Lotuktu village LC I chairperson says the floods also destroyed over 300 acres of millet, simsim and maize raising fears of food insecurity.

The LC III chairperson, Charles Okwera Obong says the sub county is conducting a rapid assessment to ascertain the magnitude of the disaster before compiling a report for submission to the district disaster management committee for intervention.

