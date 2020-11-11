Floods displace over 2000 people in Adjumani

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 2000 people in Adjumani district are out in the cold after being displaced by floods. The affected people are from Pakele, Dzaipi, and Arinyapi which are situated on the banks of River Nile.

James Leku, the Adjumani district LC V chairperson told URN on Wednesday morning that the flooding was triggered by heavy rains that started on Monday evening and went on until Tuesday morning. He says the floods destroyed over 80 houses in Pakele, 120 in Arinyapi and 100 in Dzaipi sub county.

He says that the rapid assessment conducted by the district disaster management committee also discovered that more than 3000 acres of crop gardens were destroyed and hundreds of livestock including chicken, cows and goats killed by the floods.

Watson Ocan, a resident of Dzaipi sub county told URN that the situation in his area is appalling. He explained that the flood-affected families lack food, beddings and shelter. Mama Awi, the Maringi village LC I chairperson in Dzaipi says several people in his area have taken refuge at nearby schools and churches for fears of being washed away by the fast-flowing water.

James Leku, the Adjumani district LC V chairperson says the disaster management committee is still conducting an assessment to establish the magnitude of the damage caused by the floods before they forward a report to the Office of the Prime Minister for help.

He revealed that the district lacks a budget for emergency response, which is why they are seeking help from the OPM. Floods have equally caused havoc in the neighboring Elegu town council in Amuru district and Obongi town council in Nebbi district displacing thousands of people.

URN