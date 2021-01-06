Flood victims in Bunyoro demand to be resettled

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thousands of people displaced by floods resulting from the rising water levels of Lake Albert in the districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Kikuube and Kagadi in the Bunyoro sub-region want the government to resettle them.

While campaigning in the Bunyoro sub-region last month, President Museveni promised that government would avail land to have the victims resettled immediately.

The President further directed the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda to immediately assess the extent of the damage caused by the floods and come up with a comprehensive report so that government can start a process of resettling the victims.

But now the flood victims are concerned that the pledge may not be fulfilled before the forthcoming elections.

John Babyenda, a resident of Butiaba landing site in Buliisa district says the President’s promise could have been a tactic to persuade them to vote him.

Justine Nyakato of Wanseko landing site in Buliisa says she will not vote unless government avails land to have them resettled.

Rogers Katulinde, a fisherman at Kaiso landing site in Hoima district says to date, no assistance has been given to the flood victims. He wants the government to expedite the relocation process.

Ernest Kiiza, the State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs called on the affected persons to be patient as the government is doing all it can to have them resettled immediately.

Since March last year, floods resulting from the rising water levels of Lake Albert have displaced more than 40,000 people in the four districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Kikuube and Kagadi in the Bunyoro sub-region.

The most affected landing sites in Hoima are Tonya, Kijangi, Kaiso, Rwentali, Hoimo, Fofo, Mbegu, Waaki and Kiryamboga among others, while the affected areas in Kikuube include Nkondo, Sebigoro, Ususa, Senjojo, Wangjok, Busiki and Nsonga.

In Buliisa, the most affected landing sites are Wanseko, Butiaba, Bugoigo, Walukuba, Bugoigo, Songalendu, Katanga, Masaka, Kigwera, Kigan gaizi, Tugombili and Kabolwa among others while those affected in Kagadi are Kabukanga, Rwebigongoro, Nkuse and Ndaiga landing sites.

