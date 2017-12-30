FLASHBACK: President Museveni’s New Year message

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will at 7pm on Sunday deliver his much awaited 2018 new year address. Museveni will focus on the gains of 2017 and lay out plans for 2018 – live on all national radio and TV stations.

Exactly a year ago, Museveni assured the nation that “Uganda has been at peace for the first time in 500 years. Uganda will remain at peace. Nobody has the capacity to disturb this, however hard they might try,” he said in his 2017 New Year message on December 31, 2016, ” adding that “Therefore, my dear Ugandans, I confdently tell you that the future is bright.”

Security and investment were also key in his December 31, 2015 New year 2016 message. READ BOTTOM.

