Five more radio Pacis staff test positive for COVID-19

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Five more staff of Radio Pacis in Arua city have tested positive for COVID-19 triggering tension among management and staff. This brings to ten, the number of staff at the station that has tested positive for COVID-19 within a week.

The five are part of Radio Pacis staff who were quarantined after they were identified as direct contacts of their colleagues who first tested positive. They included two security guards at the mast, a cashier and two radio presenters.

Arua District Health Officer Paul Bishop Drileba says that the five are part of eight people who tested positive in the district from results released on Monday. Across the country, there were 99 new cases on Monday pushing the cumulative figure to 2,362.

According to Drileba, the cases have been isolated at Arua Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

Rev. Father Charles Idraku, the Radio Pacis Director declined to comment on the matter, saying they are still locked up in crisis meetings.

There at least 94 staff at Radio Pacis that is based at Ediofe where they broadcast on two frequencies and over 10 in Gulu where they run a third frequency.

Meanwhile, Dr Filbert Nyeko, the Director Arua Regional Referral hospital has announced a temporary ban on visits by members of the public to the hospital to stop further infections. The decision was announced after five health workers at Arua Regional Referral Hospital tested positive for coronavirus disease over the weekend.

URN