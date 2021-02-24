Fishermen at Kitobo landing site surrender illegal fishing materials to FPU

Undersized fishing boats and nets were surrendered and set ablaze.

Kalangala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fishermen at Kitobo landing site in Kalangala district have surrendered illegal fishing materials to the Fisheries Protection Unit- FPU.

This followed a sensitization meeting against illegal fishing practices conducted by the FPU at Kitobo landing site in Bufumira sub county on Monday.

The fishermen surrendered seven undersized fishing boats and nets valued at millions of Shillings which were set ablaze.

Kitobo landing site is one of landing sites known for hosting a high number of fishermen involved in illegal fishing practices.

While surrendering the illegal materials, the fishermen appealed to FPU officers to stop brutality towards the families of islanders who never engage in fishing activities.

Anywoli Zaake, a fisherman at Kitobo landing site said that they decided to surrender the illegal fishing gears following the sensitisation by FPU.

Musa Buyondo, the Kitobo landing site LC I chairperson appealed to FPU to conduct trials for suspects of illegal fishing within their respective landing sites, saying there is no need of taking the suspects to Kampala Courts.

He says illegal fishing practices surfaced during the campaigns when the FPU relaxed on its operations.

*****

URN