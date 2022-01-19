Fire guts furniture workshop in Mityana town

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Property worth millions of shillings has been destroyed after a fire gutted a furniture workshop at Kibibi village, Mityana municipality. The fire destroyed chairs, beds, machines, and hand tool equipment among others.

The fire broke out at Kibibi garage in Mityana district on Tuesday morning.

Swaib Bakkabulindi, the proprietor of the furniture workshop attributed the cause of the fire to land disputes surrounding the area.

According to Bakkabulindi, this is the second time his workshop has been gutted by fire, the first being in 2016. He explains the Tuesday fire destroyed property worth Shillings 20 million compared to the Shillings 50 million he lost in 2016.

Fred Ssebanakitta, a resident described the incident as unfortunate and asked the police to swiftly investigate the incident.

The Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Rachel Kawala says that the police have started investigations into the incident.

