Finance Trust Bank supports children’s home on women’s day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Finance Trust Bank donated food and household supplies worth about Shs 10 million to support vulnerable children at Noah’s Ark Children’s Village, Uganda, as part of activities marking International Women’s Day.

The donation included staple foods such as posho, rice, beans and groundnuts, as well as cooking oil, sugar, bread and soya porridge. The bank also delivered hygiene items, including tissue paper, nappies and cleaning supplies, to help meet the home’s daily needs.

The initiative forms part of the lender’s corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at supporting vulnerable communities and women-led initiatives.

Annette Kiggundu said the bank recognises the role played by organisations that care for disadvantaged children and strengthen communities.

She praised the work of Nakato Angela Hellen, whose organisation cares for physically challenged children, many of whom have been abandoned by their families.

Nakato said the support would help meet the home’s daily nutritional and hygiene needs and improve the welfare of children under its care.