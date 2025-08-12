Final week for nominations to inaugural WASH Impact and Influence Awards

Programmatic impact,

Youth-Lead WASH Initiative,

Technology and Innovation,

WASH Financing,

Media Excellence,

Research and Academia

Lifetime Achievements in WASH

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When the submission of entries for the inaugural WASH Impact and Influence Awards closes on August 15, 2025, the water and sanitation sub-sector will have taken a first step to identifying key actors to be honored for innovation, leadership, and excellence in WASH services delivery in Uganda.

The awards will spotlight individuals, institutions, and initiatives that have made exceptional contributions to expanding and improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene in Uganda. By showcasing best practices and innovative solutions, the Awards are expected to inspire the current and future generations of WASH leaders while accelerating progress towards national development efforts and Sustainable Development Goals.

Organised by the Uganda Water and Sanitation Network (UWASNET) in partnership with the Ministry of Water and Environment, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Sports, supported by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and a broad coalition of development partners and the private sector, the awards are set to mark a historic milestone for the sector.

According to UWASNET, the awards are more than a recognition platform. They are a catalyst for sector-wide transformation.

“This initiative will not only celebrate outstanding contributions but also encourage evidence-based decision-making, accountability, and collaboration across sectors,” an official said.

The official said the awards reflect a holistic approach to WASH, recognising its crucial role in public health, education, climate resilience, and socio-economic development. The support from the Austrian Development Agency, UNICEF, Water for People, Simavi, IRC and other development partners underscores the collective commitment to tackling WASH challenges through solidarity and innovation.

Beyond the ceremony, the awards will serve as a learning platform and a space for knowledge exchange. Documenting and sharing case studies, success stories, and innovative approaches from nominees will help disseminate knowledge, strengthen collaboration, and inspire action across the sector.

The inaugural ceremony promises to be a landmark event on Uganda’s WASH calendar—celebrating the champions whose dedication, creativity, and influence are transforming lives and communities, health care facilities, and schools across Uganda.

Submission of entries closes on August 15, 2025, with a panel of distinguished judges from various sectors selecting nominees to be announced in September 2025.