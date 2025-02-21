Final journey for former IGP Okoth Ogola starts today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The country is giving former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Boniface Aron Okoth Ogola a final salute with a funeral service starting 9am today at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero. The Government has granted an official burial to the late former IGP.

The body leaves for Tororo also today, ahead of burial set for 2pm on Sunday.

Ogola served as IGP from 1981 to 1985 and was widely recognized for his contributions to the country’s law enforcement and security sectors.

He was described as “A gentle giant, professional to the core, loyal to his trade and cause, dedicated but, above all impeccable track-record.”

Politician Joseph Ochieno added that, “He served the nation, not interests or personalities, neat as they came, he aged loud (with much knowledge and experience) yet fueled by humility that only they- under their circumstances- possessed; no looking back, no shadows except proudly head-high for despite the turbulence of Luwero and bits near Kampala, no skeletons…..Among the heroes that never are, for now. RIP.”

Ogola, who died at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala last week, served as IGP between 1983-1985 during Obote II regime. He had earlier in his career served as an Assistant to first Ugandan IGP Erinayo Oryema, who was brutally murdered during the reign of President Idi Amin.

He fled the country barely two months before National Resistance Army (NRA) led by Yoweri Museveni captured power in January, 1986.

He settled in Pennsylvania, United States until 2007 when then Vice President Prof Gilbert Bukenya met him and also guided then internal affairs minister Ruhakana Rugunda to oversee his return to the country. Ogola eventually returned to Uganda in February, 2009 and he praised Yoweri Museveni government for organizing his return. He asked Museveni regime to redeploy him in other sectors but it hadn’t yet materialized.

A Senior police officer who preferred anonymity since his not the family Spokesperson said :”The people of Tororo are mourning the loss of Boniface Eron Okoth Ogola, a renowned figure who served as Inspector General of Police during the Obote II regime. Unfortunately, he passed away this morning at Nakasero Hospital.”

Ogola was in 2018 nominated for elections as the overall chief of Morwa Sule clan, one of the predominant clans under the Tieng Adhola Cultural Institution.

In one of the media interviews, Ogola said Oryema’s murder by Amin was eminent because of his principles.

Ogola also said he once tried to persuade some of the people who had acquired guns for personal protection during Amin’s regime to return them but in vain. He said all this he did was intended to address the eminent bloodshed in country but his efforts weren’t successful.