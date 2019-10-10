FIFA reveals suspended FUFA boss Magogo’s plea bargain in tickets charge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The world football governing body FIFA has today confirmed that the FUFA President, Moses Hassim Magogo is suspended for two months for involvement in 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets resale.

FIFA revealed that Magogo had entered into a plea bargain over the issue. A plea bargain is an arrangement between prosecutor and defendant whereby the defendant pleads guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a more lenient sentence or an agreement to drop other charges.

Last month Magogo announced during the Fufa Assembly in Adjumani that he was steeping aside for two months to give FIFA chance to investigate the matter.

But in a communication released by FIFA on Thursday, Magogo will be suspended for two months without being involved in football matters both locally and internationally and also pay a fine of 37 million shillings (10,000 Swiss Francs).

“In accordance with art. 67 par.1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the parties have mutually agreed on the following sanctions: a fine of 10,000 Swiss Francs and a two-month suspension from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level,” stated the FIFA letter.

“The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has ratified the plea bargain entered into by Mr Moses Hassim Magogo, President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and member of the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee, and the chairperson of the investigatory chamber,” added the letter.

Investigation into Magogo’s alleged resale of the World Cup tickets was opened on 23 July 2018. Member of Parliament for Makindye Allan Ssewanyana reported the matter to FIFA in 2017.

According to FIFA the suspension became effective upon the validation of the agreement by the chairman of the adjudicatory chamber on 10 October 2019.

Justus Mugisha, the Fufa Vice President is the acting President as Magogo serves his two month suspension.

URN