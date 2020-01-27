FIFA boss arrives in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fatma Samoura, Secretary General of world soccer governing body FIFA, has arrived in Uganda for a two day visit.

Samoura will see first hand the various projects funded by the FIFA and will open the completed extension of FUFA’s new offices.

She will visit FIFA funded projects under the FIFA Forward Programme, hold meetings with the new Minister of State for Sports Denis Hamson Obua, sponsors and Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

” I’m delighted to be 1st ever FIFA Secretary Gen to visit your beautiful country. Cannot wait to see what you are doing to develop. Weebale and Asante,” she said in a tweet after arriving at Entebbe International airport.

This is the second high-profile visit to Uganda from FIFA in three years, as in 2017 FIFA Gianni Infantino became the first FIFA President to visit Uganda.

Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura is a Senegalese former diplomat and senior executive. She was appointed as the first female Secretary General of FIFA by President Gianni Infantino on 13 May 2016. Previously she worked in various positions at the United Nations.