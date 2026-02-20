Female deejay duo bring rhythm and style to Stanbic Matchplay party

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Valentine’s night at the Entebbe Golf Club transformed into an unforgettable fusion of sport and spectacle as the Stanbic Matchplay Challenge kicked off with high-octane action on the greens and an even higher tempo at the 19th hole.

The highlight of the night was the much-anticipated takeover by Kampala’s finest female deck-spinners, Mysterious2. The sister duo Mutesi Dej and Muvaneza Espera brought their signature “synthetic mixes” to the lakeside club, leaving the golfing community in awe.

While 246 golfers battled through a day of intense matchplay, the atmosphere shifted as the sun dipped below the horizon. Mysterious2 delivered an electric set that traversed Amapiano and Dancehall, seamlessly blended with Uganda’s trending hits.

“We are the Mysterious2 and we are here to do nothing but make you people happy. We are sure you will enjoy the vibe,” said Dush (Mutesi Dej) as the duo took command of the decks.

The “woman takeover” theme wasn’t limited to the DJ booth. On the course, Berna Musanabera stole the show by sinking a historic Hole-in-One, walking away with the ultimate prize: a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross, courtesy of CFAO Mobility Uganda.

Following the duo’s set, the energy remained high as DeeJay Jo stepped in to take the crowd on a nostalgic journey. His “old school treat” featured Ugandan classics like Radio and Weasel’s Bread and Butter and Eno Mic by Ziggy Dee, several Afrigo jams, bridging the gap between Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers.

The night reached its crescendo with Selector J, the Entebbe Golf Club’s in-house DJ, who guided the revelers through a final lap of celebration that lasted well beyond midnight.

The event marked the grand return of Uganda’s premier golfing tournament, supported by Stanbic Bank’s commitment to community and lifestyle. Arthur Kiwanuka, Stanbic Bank’s Head of Affluent Banking, noted that the enhanced “19th Hole experience” was a deliberate gift to their clients.

“Today, we are not just celebrating sport; we are celebrating love for our golfing community,” Kiwanuka said. “This is firmly in line with our purpose: Uganda is our home, we drive her growth. We are committed to being in the spaces our clients love, and we aren’t planning to leave anytime soon.”

The celebration was made even sweeter by Flexipay, which offered heavy discounts throughout the night. Golfers and guests enjoyed food, cocktails, and shots at reduced prices, ensuring the Valentine’s spirit was felt by all.